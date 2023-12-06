News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk court needs more time to decide how to deal with offender's 'unpleasant' racist messages

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Paul Dennett, 25, had pleaded guilty to sending video messages and text messages that were grossly offensive and contained threats of violence of a racial nature to an address in Hunter Gardens, Denny on September 30.
By Court Reporter
Published 6th Dec 2023, 12:29 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 12:36 GMT
Addressing Dennett directly, Sheriff Maryam Labaki noted it was an “unpleasant” offence, and said she required a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment.

She deferred sentence on Dennett, 6 Gartmorn Road, Sauchie, until January 25, 2024 to get them.