Brown appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen)

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Alexander Brown, 43, had pleaded guilty to behaving in a racially aggravated manner – uttering racially offensive comments – at Carngrew Cottage, Haggs on March 20 and September 26, 2021.

He also admitted threatening behaviour – making threats of violence and threats to kill – at the same location on August 9 and August 12, 2022.

The court heard Brown had moved back in with his mother.

