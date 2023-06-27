News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk court looks into possibility of overnight house arrest for racist offenderl

A racist offender who is now back living with his mother again could be spending his nights there with an electronic tag under house arrest if the premises is deemed suitable.
By Court Reporter
Published 27th Jun 2023, 15:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 15:59 BST
Brown appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen)Brown appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen)
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Alexander Brown, 43, had pleaded guilty to behaving in a racially aggravated manner – uttering racially offensive comments – at Carngrew Cottage, Haggs on March 20 and September 26, 2021.

He also admitted threatening behaviour – making threats of violence and threats to kill – at the same location on August 9 and August 12, 2022.

The court heard Brown had moved back in with his mother.

Sheriff Alison Michie deferred sentence on Brown, 18 Church Lane, Dunipace, until July 27 to find out if his mother’s address was suitable for a restriction of liberty order, should that be handed out to Brown as a punishment for his crimes when he next appears.