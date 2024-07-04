Falkirk court jails offender who carried out violent attacks against three women over four years
Christopher Spence, 39, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court earlier today after being found guilty of attacks on three women between 2007 and 2023 in the Forth Valley area.
He was sentenced to 56 months in prison.
Detective Constable Laura Mitchell said: “Spence is a dangerous individual who now faces the consequences of his campaign of violence against women over a significant period of time.
“I hope this conviction and sentencing will bring justice to these women and I commend them for their strength throughout the investigation and court proceedings.
“Police Scotland is committed to tackling violent offenders and bringing them to justice, regardless of when the crimes took place. We will fully investigate all reports and, alongside our partner agencies, we will offer support to victims.”