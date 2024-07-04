Falkirk court jails offender who carried out violent attacks against three women over four years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An offender who subjected three different women to a campaign of violence and brutality over the course of four years has now been removed from society.

Christopher Spence, 39, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court earlier today after being found guilty of attacks on three women between 2007 and 2023 in the Forth Valley area.

He was sentenced to 56 months in prison.

Detective Constable Laura Mitchell said: “Spence is a dangerous individual who now faces the consequences of his campaign of violence against women over a significant period of time.

Spence was sentenced at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

“I hope this conviction and sentencing will bring justice to these women and I commend them for their strength throughout the investigation and court proceedings.