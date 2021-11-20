Falkirk court issues warrant for road traffic offender
A man who took a car without the owner’s consent and then proceeded despite not having a licence failed to turn up at court on Thursday.
Saturday, 20th November 2021, 10:49 am
There was no appearance from Michael Gall (41) and no explanation for his absence at Falkirk Sheriff Court.
He had previously pleaded guilty to taking a vehicle without consent from his 11 Dewar Avenue, Kincardine home on April 23 and driving it without a vaild licence or insurance.
Sheriff Craig Harris issued a warrant for his arrest.