Falkirk court issues warrant for road traffic offender

A man who took a car without the owner’s consent and then proceeded despite not having a licence failed to turn up at court on Thursday.

By Court Reporter
Saturday, 20th November 2021, 10:49 am
Updated Saturday, 20th November 2021, 10:49 am

There was no appearance from Michael Gall (41) and no explanation for his absence at Falkirk Sheriff Court.

He had previously pleaded guilty to taking a vehicle without consent from his 11 Dewar Avenue, Kincardine home on April 23 and driving it without a vaild licence or insurance.

Read More

Read More
Angry inmate caused over £1300 of damage at Polmont YOI
Gall took the car and then drove it without a licence in Dewar Avenue, Kincardine

Sheriff Craig Harris issued a warrant for his arrest.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V