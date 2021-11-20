Falkirk court issues warrant for road traffic offender

There was no appearance from Michael Gall (41) and no explanation for his absence at Falkirk Sheriff Court.

He had previously pleaded guilty to taking a vehicle without consent from his 11 Dewar Avenue, Kincardine home on April 23 and driving it without a vaild licence or insurance.

Gall took the car and then drove it without a licence in Dewar Avenue, Kincardine

Sheriff Craig Harris issued a warrant for his arrest.

