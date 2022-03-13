Falkirk court issues arrest warrants for two blatant no shows

Sheriff Derek Livingston issued arrest warrants for George Dillon and David Kennedy, who both failed to show at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday.

Dillon (52), 133 Greenfield Street, Alloa, had previously pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner – causing distress to his fellow patients – at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on December 18, 2020.

It had been Dillon’s second straight non-appearance at court.

Both Dillon and Kennedy failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Kennedy (24), 118 Lumley Street, Grangemouth, had admitted threatening behaviour and giving false details to police in Wellpark Terrace, Bonnybridge on November 22 last year.

After being cornered by police a 24-year-old offender tried to pretend he was someone else and gave them the name and details of a 12-year-old boy.

At a previous appearance it was stated Kennedy did attend the court, but was told to go home because he had been displaying COVID-19 symptoms.

