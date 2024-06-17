Falkirk Court issues arrest warrant for offender who bottled man with Bailey's Irish Cream

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A troubled offender who once hit a man with a Baileys Irish Cream bottle was caught making threats with a glass bottle in his hand once again.

Dion O’Donnell, 20, failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted a string of offences, including threatening behaviour while in possession of a glass bottle and destroying property, kicking a door in a communal close, in Glynwed Court, Falkirk on May 10.

He also admitted threatening behaviour, spitting repeatedly on the glass partition of the custody desk in Falkirk Police Station, West Bridge Street, on the same date.

In past appearances at court O’Donnell has admitted threatening behaviour at Falkirk Police Station on April 25, possession of a knife in public in New Carron Road, Stenhousemuir on March 23 and assaults – biting a woman on her arm and hitting a man with a bottle – at an address in Wallace Street, Grangemouth, on January 1.

O'Donnell failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

At the time of the assault offence, O’Donnell told police: “I just ****ing bottled him – I’ve hurt him, I’ve hurt him bad officer.”

During his last appearance at the court earlier in the year, O’Donnell was visibly upset throughout proceedings and had to leave the public gallery a number of times due to his crying and generally distressed state.

It was stated by his defence solicitor last Thursday there was no excuse provided by O’Donnell, c/o 33 Wallace Street, Falkirk, for his non-appearance at court.