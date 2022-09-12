Falkirk court imposes house arrest for child porn offender
A sheriff told an offender putting in prison might “drive home” just how serious his crime of possessing child porn was.
David McMillan (43) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to possessing indecent photographs or pseudo photographs of children between January 15 and April 15 last year in the Falkirk area and elsewhere.
The court heard McMillan, 130 Main Street, Callander, had a previous conviction for a similar offence 15 years ago.
It was stated the images in the most recent offence were category C and there were a small number of videos.
Sheriff Christopher Shead called him “a typical offender who refuses to accept responsibility” and wondered aloud if imprisoning him would drive home the seriousness of the offence.
Instead he placed McMillan on a supervised community payback order for three years and made him subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home between 7pm and 7am for the next nine months.