Falkirk court imposes house arrest for child porn offender

David McMillan (43) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to possessing indecent photographs or pseudo photographs of children between January 15 and April 15 last year in the Falkirk area and elsewhere.

The court heard McMillan, 130 Main Street, Callander, had a previous conviction for a similar offence 15 years ago.

It was stated the images in the most recent offence were category C and there were a small number of videos.

Sheriff Christopher Shead called him “a typical offender who refuses to accept responsibility” and wondered aloud if imprisoning him would drive home the seriousness of the offence.