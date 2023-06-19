Falkirk court hears Tourettes offender threatened to burn down ex's house

William Innes, 33, appeared at Falirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner – leaving voicemails for his former partner and threatening to burn her house down – at his home address in 22 Kennedy Way, Airth, on March 14.

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “It was 1.30pm and she received two voicemails from the accused, who was her ex partner, the message demanded she call

him and threatened to burn down the house if she didn’t.”

Innes appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

The procurator fiscal depute confirmed Innes’ former partner did not want a non-harassment order to be put in place preventing him from having any contact with her as she was expecting twins and requires help from him.

It was stated, while Innes had a poor record, he did not have any convictions for violence or assault. The court also heard he has suffered from Tourette’s syndrome since he was a child and had also become addicted to cocaine.

Sheriff Alison Michie noted Innes, had spent time in prison for domestic offences.

She placed Innes on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he attend at the Caledonian domestic abuse programme and also take advantage of mental health and substance support services if advised to do so.