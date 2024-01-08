Falkirk court hears teenager permanently scarred 14-year-old boy with glass bottle attack
A 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting a 14-year-old boy at a park in the Falkirk area on May 19 last year.
The charges stated he struck the boy on the head with a glass bottle to his “severe injury and permanent disfigurement”.
The court heard the youngster received 11 stitches to a laceration on his forehead.
Sheriff Labaki granted a motion to refer the case to the Children’s Hearing for advice.