Falkirk court hears tanked up nephew burst man's nose for 'mistreating' his aunty

Unfortunately Keiran Grierson, 29, then added to his woes when he verbally abused police officers who came to deal with the incident – telling them he would “rape their body to death”.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Grierson had previously pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour and assault at an address in Birnam Place, Falkirk, on February 15.

Karen Chambers, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The witness was the partner of the accused’s aunt. It was 9pm and the accused and the witness were within the address drinking and the accused was heavily intoxicated.

Grierson was verbally abusive to police officers after they arrested him (Picture: Ian Rutherford, National World)

"Around midnight the accused was shouting in the witness’s face, accusing him of mistreating his aunt. He grabbed him and took him to the ground, throwing punches at him.

"The accused punched him to the face which caused his nose to burst and it was bleeding heavily.”

Police were called and when they arrested Grierson and placed him in the police vehicle he began threatening police officers stating he would “rape their body to death”.

It was stated the complainer in the case was 49-years-old and Grierson had got the better of him during the drunken struggle.

Defence solicitor Lynn Swan said: “This took place at his aunt’s house. It was not a particularly good relationship and he didn’t like the way the man was treating his aunt.

"They were fighting each other and Mr Grierson got the better of him. He accepts what he did was beyond self defence. He was clearly under the influence at the time of the incident and certainly shouldn’t have spoken to police officers in the manner he did.”

She added Grierson, 32 Annan Court, Hallglen, had ADHD and suffers from borderline personality disorder.

Sheriff Alison Michie noted Grierson’s two previous convictions in 2014 were not analogous to these current offences and placed him on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he attend at mental health support services.