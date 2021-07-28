Falkirk court hears relationship still on despite assault

Rebecca Reid, procurator fiscal depute, said: “People driving past were concerned about the male’s demeanour so parked their car and continued to observe the couple – who were the accused and the witness. The police were contacted as there were concerns for the female’s safety.

"The accused was seen to push the witness to the body and he was shouting and swearing in the face of the woman as he was pushing her. The accused later told police ‘I was trying to get her out of the way and pushed her back’.”

Rafferty appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday to answer for the assault he committed

The Falkirk threatening behaviour case happened when Rafferty turned up at his partner’s address.

The procurator fiscal depute said: “Around 6am the accused was becoming agitated and consuming more alcohol. The witness went outside into the street for a cigarette and the accused followed her.

"He began to shout and swear at her, accusing her of having an affair and being suggestive to other men.”

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said: “They are still in a relationship and are planning to move in together. He has accepted he has an issue with alcohol and is dealing with it himself.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston placed Rafferty, 102 Gean Road, Alloa, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months.

