Falkirk court hears police uncovered drug dealer’s cultivation after he invited them back to his house

Kamil Czaplinski’s act of using his mobile phone while driving led to officers discovering cannabis within his vehicle and then, after being invited into his home to fetch his passport and licence, police found his cannabis cultivation in a locked bedroom after he led them upstairs to collect his documentation.

Czaplinski, 38, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to producing and being concerned in the supply of class B drug cannabis at his 1 Borrowlea Road, Stirling house on September 20, 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Procurator fiscal depute Amy Sneddon said: “It was 4.45pm and police were on mobile patrol when they saw a motor vehicle in Goosecroft Road, Stirling being driven

Czaplinksi was producing and supplying herbal cannabis

by the accused, who was on his mobile phone while driving.

"The vehicle was stopped a short distance away at Craigs Roundabout. The accused stated he didn’t have his driving licence. A smell of cannabis was detected within the vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Nothing was found on the accused’s person but upon opening the boot of the vehicle they found seven green bags of herbal cannabis and two gram deals in smaller bags.

"He said his passport and driving licence were at home a short distance away and officers accompanied him home, inviting police officers in. He advised them his passport was in an upstairs bedroom.

"While accompanying him upstairs, police officers became aware of a very strong smell of cannabis coming from a locked bedroom at the top of the stairs and noted the noise of a hum and a light on behind the door.

"The accused appeared to be visibly nervous, he held up his hands and stated ‘okay, I’ve got plants you can take’. He produced a key from his pocket and opened the

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

locked bedroom and officers saw the cannabis cultivation within the room.

"There were plants in very early stages of growth along with extractors, lights and other equipment, as well as a number of large tubs each containing varying quantities of herbal cannabis buds, along with self seal bags and scales.”

Czaplinski was arrested and taken to Falkirk Police Station and his property was searched further, uncovering three cannabis plants and 652 grams of cannabis, some of which was subdivided into recognised street deals.

The cannabis had a street value of between £3945 and £4895, while the plants were valued between £600 and £2010.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard Czaplinski, a first offender, had been distributing the drug among a number of friends and work colleagues and was also consuming a "considerable quantity’ of cannabis himself.

Sheriff Craig Harris noted the cannabis cultivation required a lot of planning to set up.

He added: “While you grew some of this cannabis for your own use there was an element of supplying as well. You’re a drug dealer who is supplying cannabis out in the community.

"Only a custodial sentence is appropriate. The message should be clear – drug dealers can expect little sympathy from the courts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad