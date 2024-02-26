News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk court hears 'oversleeping' house burn threat offender put his freedom in jeopardy

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Alex Kay, 28, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – sending offensive messages to his partner and threats to burn down a house – at an address in the Falkirk area on July 19, 2019.
By Court Reporter
Published 26th Feb 2024, 09:10 GMT
Kay appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

He also admitted breaching his bail conditions by contacting his former partner on the same date.

The court heard Kay had only done some of the hours of unpaid work he had received as punishment for the offences due to issues of “oversleeping” and “not being as organised as he should be”.

Sheriff Christopher Shead said it was another case of someone “prioritising paid employment over the orders of the court”.

He added: “It’s difficult for the court to understand why someone in his position would not take advantage of the opportunities to avoid going to prison.”

Sheriff Shead revoked the existing order and told Kay, 3 Dundas Crescent, Clackmannan, to complete 200 hours of unpaid work within nine months.