Falkirk court hears offender's serious health issues have put paid to him doing unpaid work
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Calum Hardie had pleaded guilty to a number threatening behaviour offences – challenging police officers to fight and struggling violently with them – at an address in Demoreham Avenue, Denny on September 12.
The charges also stated his behaviour caused petrol to be put on carpers by “unknown means” and throwing roof tiles from a roof to the danger of pedestrians and road users.
The court heard Hardie had received 200 hours of unpaid work as a punishment for his crimes and had only managed to complete 50 of them and the unpaid work element of his community payback order had been suspended due to his myriad of health issues.
Hardie had to be taken to hospital after suffering a seizure in court and sustaining a significant head injury last year.
It was stated tests showed he had a shadow on areas of his brain and was having problems with his speech.
The court heard he had to be placed into an induced coma for medical reasons while at hospital so his pulse rate could be controlled.
On hearing it was not clear when or if Hardie, of no fixed abode, would be fit for unpaid work, Sheriff John MacRitchie continued the matter for medical reasons until February 22.