Falkirk court hears offender's serious health issues have put paid to him doing unpaid work

An offender who once chucked tiles off a roof and challenged police to fight is now supposedly battling a multitude of health problems which have prevented him making a dent in his unpaid work punishment.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Calum Hardie had pleaded guilty to a number threatening behaviour offences – challenging police officers to fight and struggling violently with them – at an address in Demoreham Avenue, Denny on September 12.

The charges also stated his behaviour caused petrol to be put on carpers by “unknown means” and throwing roof tiles from a roof to the danger of pedestrians and road users.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The court heard Hardie had received 200 hours of unpaid work as a punishment for his crimes and had only managed to complete 50 of them and the unpaid work element of his community payback order had been suspended due to his myriad of health issues.

Hardie appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Hardie had to be taken to hospital after suffering a seizure in court and sustaining a significant head injury last year.

It was stated tests showed he had a shadow on areas of his brain and was having problems with his speech.

The court heard he had to be placed into an induced coma for medical reasons while at hospital so his pulse rate could be controlled.