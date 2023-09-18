Falkirk court hears offender will be back behind bars if he does not 'pull his socks up'
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Nathan McKenzie, 20, had pleaded guilty to possession of an illegal SIM card while in custody at Polmont Young Offenders Institution on October 9 last year.
McKenzie, 23C Fore Street, Port Glasgow, had been placed on a structured deferred sentence but had not attended for appointments on numerous occasions.
He had been told to “pull his socks up” in terms of attending the appointments.
Sheriff Alison Michie deferred sentence until December 14 and allowed the structured deferred sentence to continue.