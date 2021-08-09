Falkirk court hears offender tried to bribe police

Alexander Sutherland (36), whose address was listed as a prisoner of Addiewell, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to breaking into MCK Plumbing, Unit 5, Garrell Road, Kilysth with intent to steal on September 22, 2019.

By Court Reporter
Monday, 9th August 2021, 8:24 am

He also admitted trying to bribe police officers, offering them money to drop his charges, on September 26, 2019.

Sheriff Simon Collins QC allowed Sutherland’s community payback order to continue for a further eight weeks to September 30 for a further review.

