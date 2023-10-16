Falkirk court hears offender threatened to send intimate pictures of his ex to her father

A first offender told his former partner he had not deleted intimate pictures he had of her.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

When this caused an argument between the pair, Christopher Conrey, 41, then threatened to make the pictures public by posting them online.

The offence was said to be a “particularly unpleasant one” which was deliberately meant to cause the woman “upset and anxiety”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His former partner was so upset she called the police and was able to show them screenshots of the threats which had been made against her.

Conrey threatened to post the intimate pictures of his former partner online (Picture: Submitted)

Conrey appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to causing his ex partner fear and alarm at an address in Larbert May 28. The charge stated Conrey threatened post the intimate pictures of his former partner online and also send them to her father.

Ann Orr, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused and the woman were in a relationship for about three months but had separated. The relationship ran from January to April and at the end of May the began speaking to each other again through text messages.

"He said he had saved intimate pictures of her which he previously said he had deleted. They then had an argument about this. He messaged her repeatedly telling her he would upload the pictures to the website Reddit without her consent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He said ‘I’m putting it on Reddit with your ID’. She didn’t reply to the messages and contacted police, who saw screen shots of the messages with the threats.”

Defence solicitor John Mulholland said Conrey was a first offender and was no longer in contact with the woman involved in the offence.

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “It’s a particularly unpleasant offence and one designed to cause upset and anxiety to the complainer in this case. You have no previous convictions and I accept this is an isolated incident which will not recur again in the future.”