Falkirk court hears offender threatened to send intimate pictures of his ex to her father

A first offender told his former partner he had not deleted intimate pictures he had of her.
By Court Reporter
Published 16th Oct 2023, 12:25 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 12:25 BST
When this caused an argument between the pair, Christopher Conrey, 41, then threatened to make the pictures public by posting them online.

The offence was said to be a “particularly unpleasant one” which was deliberately meant to cause the woman “upset and anxiety”.

His former partner was so upset she called the police and was able to show them screenshots of the threats which had been made against her.

Conrey threatened to post the intimate pictures of his former partner online (Picture: Submitted)Conrey threatened to post the intimate pictures of his former partner online (Picture: Submitted)
Conrey appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to causing his ex partner fear and alarm at an address in Larbert May 28. The charge stated Conrey threatened post the intimate pictures of his former partner online and also send them to her father.

Ann Orr, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused and the woman were in a relationship for about three months but had separated. The relationship ran from January to April and at the end of May the began speaking to each other again through text messages.

"He said he had saved intimate pictures of her which he previously said he had deleted. They then had an argument about this. He messaged her repeatedly telling her he would upload the pictures to the website Reddit without her consent.

"He said ‘I’m putting it on Reddit with your ID’. She didn’t reply to the messages and contacted police, who saw screen shots of the messages with the threats.”

Defence solicitor John Mulholland said Conrey was a first offender and was no longer in contact with the woman involved in the offence.

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “It’s a particularly unpleasant offence and one designed to cause upset and anxiety to the complainer in this case. You have no previous convictions and I accept this is an isolated incident which will not recur again in the future.”

She fined Conrey, 137 Braehead Road, Cumbernauld, £335 to be paid back at a rate of £10 per week and made him subject to a non-harassment order not to contact the woman in any way for the next 18 months.