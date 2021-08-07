Falkirk court hears offender returned to party armed with knife

Michael Campbell (38) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner and possession of a knife in Blackwood Court, Clackmannan, on December 26, 2018.

The court heard Campbell had been at a party during the festive season and the people in the house were younger than him. During the party he had reportedly been attacked and had to leave the premises in a hurry.

Very drunk, Campbell got home and realised he had left his jacket, which contained his house keys and wallet, back at the party. Knowing he would have to go back to the location he was supposedly attack, he armed himself with a knife he found in his garden shed.

Campbell appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday to answer for his threatening behaviour

It was stated Campbell’s judgement was affected by the alcohol he had consumed.

When he got back to the address they would not let him in and he struck the door a few times and the left.

The court heard he spent the night in his shed.

Sheriff Simon Collins QC noted Campbell had five previous assault convictions and also a conviction for possession of a knife.

He added: "Following an argument at a party you went home and armed yourself with a knife and returned to the address with the expectation of violence. There is no alternative but to impose a prison sentence.”

He sentenced Campbell, 12 Tower Place, Clackmannan, to 16 months in prison.

