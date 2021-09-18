Falkirk court hears offender entered street he was banned from
Douglas McPhee (34) breached his bail conditions when he strayed into a street he was told not to go near.
Saturday, 18th September 2021, 3:05 pm
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, McPhee had admitted breaching his bail conditions in Avontoun Crescent, Whitecross on May 16.
The court heard a report on McPhee’s progress with his community payback order was not available.
Sheriff Pino Di Emidio deferred sentence on McPhee, 27 Houldsworth Street, Blairhall, Dunfermline, until October 14 for the review report which had previously been request.