Falkirk court hears offender demanded £500 from ex or he would post intimate pictures of her online

Lincoln Ikemere, 27, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to causing fear and alarm – threatening to post an image on social media – at an address in the Falkirk area on November 28 last year.

Bernadette Cuthbertson, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused and the witness had been in a relationship. She was at her home address when she received a message on Snapchat from the accused.

“He began to make threats towards her and stated he was in possession of a photograph of her which she would find embarrassing and he intended to post it to Snapchat unless she paid him the sum of £500.

Ikemere threatened to post the image on Snapchat (Picture: Submitted)

"This was due for the holiday they were supposed to be going on. He said he would post the photograph on Snapchat for every hour she did not pay him. The photograph had been taken without her knowledge.”

The court heard the relationship between the couple was now over and Ikemere, who has no previous convictions, was “ashamed and embarrassed” by his conduct.

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “You have cause the complainer a significant amount of concern given what you threatened to post on Snapchat.”

