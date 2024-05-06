Falkirk court hears offender breached his bail by deleting his Internet browsing history
The charges stated Morrison breached the conditions by deleting his internet history.
Procurator fiscal depute Bernadette Cuthbertson said: “It was 11am and police have gone to the address. They have gone to a shed in the back garden that Mr Morrison uses as home office.
"They found a computer laptop in the shed. It was playing music and officers noticed Mr Morrison’s user name on the laptop and he told them he had deleted his Internet history.”
Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said: “He is aware it’s his bail condition and he has breached it, but it wasn’t used for any illicit purposes.”
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Morrison on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 50 hours of unpaid work in that time.