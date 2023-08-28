Falkirk court hears offender armed himself with a metal pole to smash up his home and his neighbour's property
Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “It was 8pm and the complainer asked the accused what was wrong and he started shouting and swearing and calling her stupid. The complainer stated he didn’t seem like his normal self.
"He then began shouting about a neighbour and produced a metal pole and banging it off the living room wall. shouting and swearing, saying ‘I will get you’. She then heard the accused go upstairs and wreck things.
"This went on for five minutes – the accused smashing ornaments and picture frames with the metal pole while shouting ‘I will get you’.”
Morley then shifted his attention to his actual neighbours.
"The witnesses were awoken by a loud banging on their front door,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “It sounded like the glass had been broken and they saw the accused standing there with a metal pole.
"They asked him what he was doing and he said ‘what are you doing banging my wall’.”
The court heard Morley had issues with alcohol.
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Morley, c/o Flat 2 Number 4, The Castings, Falkirk on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he completes 70 hours of unpaid work in that time.
He was also ordered to pay £100 compensation for the damage he caused to the neighbouring property and made subject to a non-harassment order not to contact or approach his partner for six months.