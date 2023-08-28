Falkirk court hears offender armed himself with a metal pole to smash up his home and his neighbour's property

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “It was 8pm and the complainer asked the accused what was wrong and he started shouting and swearing and calling her stupid. The complainer stated he didn’t seem like his normal self.

"He then began shouting about a neighbour and produced a metal pole and banging it off the living room wall. shouting and swearing, saying ‘I will get you’. She then heard the accused go upstairs and wreck things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This went on for five minutes – the accused smashing ornaments and picture frames with the metal pole while shouting ‘I will get you’.”

Morley appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Morley then shifted his attention to his actual neighbours.

"The witnesses were awoken by a loud banging on their front door,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “It sounded like the glass had been broken and they saw the accused standing there with a metal pole.

"They asked him what he was doing and he said ‘what are you doing banging my wall’.”

The court heard Morley had issues with alcohol.

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Morley, c/o Flat 2 Number 4, The Castings, Falkirk on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he completes 70 hours of unpaid work in that time.