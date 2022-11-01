Falkirk court hears how thug battered and permanently scarred teen with torch and bottle

Jack Logan (22) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted the assault to injury and permanent disfigurement offence he committed in Ochil Street, Tullibody on April 17 last year.

He also admitted assaulting a 15-year-old boy – head butting and injuring him – at the same location and on the same day.

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “The accused had a beer bottle and a black torch and struck the person with the beer bottle causing it to smash and then hit him with the torch.

Logan appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

"The accused then ran away towards the end of the street.”

However, he returned a short time later because he had lost his glasses during the assault and came back to try and find them.

Logan's 17-year-old victim was left with bruising to his arm and cuts to his face, including one which left a slight scar above his eyebrow.

The court heard Logan had been out with friends and had been drinking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had received a call from his partner and was walking home when he came across “two individuals”. Words were said and there was an “altercation”.

Sheriff Christopher Shead said: “A few years ago you would simply be receiving a custodial sentence.”