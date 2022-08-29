Falkirk court hears how sex offender made life a 'nightmare' for six women

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edward Davies (54) committed the sexual offences over the course of several months until his shocking and “reprehensible” behaviour was reported to police.

Davies appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to a number of sexual assaults and one charge of indecent communication at a location in the Falkirk area between November 20, 2020 and May 18, 2021.

The charges stated he pulled a woman’s bra strap and attempted to unfasten it on one occasion and on another occasion he slapped another woman on her bottom.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “He sounds like a nightmare for any female in his presence. There are six offences here and five of them are sexual offences. I’m still not sure you get it – your behaviour was completely reprehensible.”

Sheriff Livingston ordered Davies to pay each of the five women he sexually assaulted £500 compensation and the women he communicated indecently with £250 – a total of £2750 to be paid back at £20 per week.

Davies, who now works as a delivery driver, was also placed on supervised community payback order for three years with the condition he complete 180 hours of unpaid work within two years.