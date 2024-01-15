Falkirk court hears how fraudster facing prison plans to pay back £100,000 he stole
and live on Freeview channel 276
The charges stated Wilkinson, while director of Cars and Vans 2 Rent Ltd in Aberuthven, Perth, had obtained £100,000 from the Energy Saving Trust between August 29 and Octoberr 5, 2016, telling them he would use the money to purchase three environmentally friendly hybrid vehicles and then failed to do so, pocketing the cash for himself.
A discussion regarding proceeds of crime took place at Thursday’s court, with details regarding a £78,000 pension fund possibly being available to pay the firm back.
It was stated while Wilkinson was a “genuine first offender”, the amount of money involved meant a custodial sentence was “uppermost” in the court’s mind.
Sheriff John MacRitchie said: “It’s an extremely serious offence. Custody is a consideration which the court must have.”
He deferred sentence on Wilkinson, 7 Orchil Crescent, Auchterarder, until March 1.