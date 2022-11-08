Falkirk court hears how electrician's dismissal sparked drunken threats against former employer

William Ferguson, 28, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – making threatening phone calls and sending threatening text messages to his former employer – at an address in Hillhouse Road, Denny on August 14.

The court heard the trouble began when Ferguson, a self-employed electrician, was told he would not be getting any more employment from a firm.

Ferguson then took his anger out on the boss of the business.

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “The accused was contacted by the witness who told him he could no longer provide work for him. This angered the accused, who called back 40 minutes later saying he was very angry being laid off and began to shout and swear.

"He threatened to turn up at the witnesses address, using the words ‘I will burst you’.”

Further text messages then followed, with Ferguson threats to “wreck” the company boss – there were 20 calls and eight texts all containing threats.

Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said Ferguson had been working with this particular firm for some time and they had been providing him with contracts.

She added there then seemed to be some issue about a friend of Ferguson and that was the reason he was being let go.

"He took exception to that,” she said. “He had consumed alcohol.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead pointed out Ferguson committed the offence just four weeks after he had been placed on a community payback order for another matter.

He said: “It’s surprising for someone with your record you have not received a custodial sentence before. You keep disregarding the court’s orders.”

He placed Ferguson, 123 Bromhead Drive, Dunfermline, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 200 hours unpaid work within 12 months.