Falkirk court hears how convicted criminal control freak threatened to kill his partner

David Carnegie-Wilson, 25, also pushed the woman to the ground and threatened her while he was holding a knife during the “relationship” which last for just over a month.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Carnegie-Wilson, 25, had pleaded guilty to engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive of his partner at various locations, including Juniper Road, Hermitage Road, the University of Stirling, Barton Street and Douglas Street, in the Stirling area from January 1 to February 12, 2022.

Procurator fiscal depute Bernadette Cuthbertson said the complainer and Carnegie-Wilson were students at the University of Stirling at the time of the offence and the relationship between them was initially good.

Carnegie-Wilson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

However, things quickly changed as he began to try and control who she could see – attempting to distance her from her family and friends.

While looking online the complainer discovered a past news article about Carnegie-Wilson’s abusive behaviour towards a former partner.

"She told him about the article,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “He became upset and explained the situation to her. He said he was on probation and had a probation officer monitoring him.

"They met his probation officer, who wanted to be sure she was fully aware of the accused’s past and advised her to let friends and family know about it. The accused told her he did not wish her to spread the information.”

The relationship progressed and on a night in Stirling two male friends of the complainer asked her why she had blocked them on social media and she told them the accused had made her do it.

It was during this night out the accused grabbed her and caused her to fall to the ground and she had to be assisted by a passing taxi driver.

His threatening behaviour continued and even saw him threaten to throw her out of a window and suffocate her in her sleep. He also threatened her while holding a knife on her.

At one point during the end of the relationship he told her he was going to jump off Stirling Castle.

The court heard Carnegie-Wilson had been in custody for this offence from Feburary 16 to March 9 this year and was now living with his parents down in England. He is in a new relationship.

It was stated at the time of the offence he was suffering from “various insecurities” and had formed this relationship will he was away from his home.

Sheriff Charles Lugton noted Carnegie-Wilson, 55 Station Road, Skelmanthorpe, Huddersfield, had a previous conviction for a similar offence.

He said: “You subjected the complainer to controlling and abusive behaviour over a protracted period – it must have been a terrifying ordeal for her.”