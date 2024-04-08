Falkirk court hears how abusive control freak tried to isolate woman from her friends and family
and live on Freeview channel 276
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Adam Black, 23, had pleaded guilty to engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive of his partner between October 1, 2021 and November 18, 2023.
The charges stated Black isolated the woman from her family and friends, listened in on her telephone calls, control her finances, make her sell her jewellery and make threats towards her.
He also admitted breaching his bail conditions by contacting her between October 31 and November 23, 2023.
Sheriff Simon Collins noted Black, 7 Ash Grove, Westquarter, was a first offender and placed him on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he attended the Caledonian domestic abuse programme in that time.
He also made him subject to a non-harassment order not to have any contact with his former partner for three years.