Falkirk court hears how abusive control freak tried to isolate woman from her friends and family

A domestic offender made his partner’s life miserable and tried to control every aspect of it over a two-year period.
By Court Reporter
Published 8th Apr 2024, 14:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Adam Black, 23, had pleaded guilty to engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive of his partner between October 1, 2021 and November 18, 2023.

The charges stated Black isolated the woman from her family and friends, listened in on her telephone calls, control her finances, make her sell her jewellery and make threats towards her.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He also admitted breaching his bail conditions by contacting her between October 31 and November 23, 2023.

Black appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Black appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Black appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Sheriff Simon Collins noted Black, 7 Ash Grove, Westquarter, was a first offender and placed him on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he attended the Caledonian domestic abuse programme in that time.

He also made him subject to a non-harassment order not to have any contact with his former partner for three years.