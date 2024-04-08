Falkirk court hears how abusive control freak tried to isolate woman from her friends and family

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Adam Black, 23, had pleaded guilty to engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive of his partner between October 1, 2021 and November 18, 2023.

The charges stated Black isolated the woman from her family and friends, listened in on her telephone calls, control her finances, make her sell her jewellery and make threats towards her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He also admitted breaching his bail conditions by contacting her between October 31 and November 23, 2023.

Black appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Sheriff Simon Collins noted Black, 7 Ash Grove, Westquarter, was a first offender and placed him on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he attended the Caledonian domestic abuse programme in that time.