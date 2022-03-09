Falkirk court hears 'heartless, horrible, nasty cow' message was just a joke

The messages Craig Norval (40) sent contained vile insults towards his ex and threats that he was going to harm himself.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Norval had pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner at an address in Forrester Street, Redding between September 11 and September 24 last year.

Robbie McDougall, procurator fiscal depute, said the problems started when Norval’s partner told him to get his belongings and leave the premises when she found him texting another woman, saying that she had had enough of him.

Norval sent the messages via WhatsApp

She later told police Norval then began sending her threatening and abusive messages on WhatsApp and allowed officers to review the messages.

"When they arrested the accused, he told them the messages were sent as a joke,” said Mr McDougall.

One of the messages referred to her as a “heartless, horrible, nasty cow” and Norval also told her he would be “going off the Forth Bridge”.

Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said Norval, who has his own business, had been “slow to learn the lessons the court has asked him to learn”, but had found his

time on the Caledonian domestic abuse programme a “supportive” and “cathartic” experience.

Sheriff Christopher Shead ordered Norval, 8 Mary Stevenson Drive, Alloa, to complete 160 hours unpaid work within 12 months and made him subject to a non-harassment order not to have any contact with his former partner for two years.

