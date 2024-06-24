Falkirk court hears first time cocaine user thought he was okay to drive the next day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A young motorist thought the cocaine he had taken for the first ever time the previous night would have left his system and he was okay to drive the next day.

Gary Penman, 20, soon realised the stupidity of his actions when a member of the public, concerned over his erratic driving, took his car keys from him and contacted police.

Officers noted his dilated pupils and their suspicions were confirmed when he tested positive for drugs.

Penman appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted driving while unfit through drugs on the A905 between Skinflats and South Broomage Roundabout, Bellsdyke Road, Larbert and Ochil Drive, Stenhousemuir on February 6 last year.

He gave a reading of 431 microgrammes of cocaine metabolite Benzoylecgonine per litre of blood, when the legal limit is 50 microgrammes.

Procurator fiscal depute Lucy Clarke said: “It was around 2pm and the accused had been seen driving by members of the public and has parked in Ochil Drive. The member of the public was concerned by the manner of driving and has removed the accused’s key from the motor vehicle to prevent him from driving further.

"Police were contacted and noticed the accused was agitated and his pupils were dilated. He told them ‘I’ve done something really stupid – I did cocaine for the first time last night’.

“He identified himself as the driver and the drug swipe was positive for cocaine. He said ‘I was really stupid and I’m paying the price for it – I’m stupid for thinking it would have been out of my system by now’.”

Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said: “It was a grave error of judgement by Mr Penman.”

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “This was an extremely high level of drugs within your system. You acknowledge the stupidity of your actions and the risk you posed to yourself and and other members of the public when driving with that level of drugs in your system.”