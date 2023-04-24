Falkirk court hears ex squaddie stalked former partner over one fear-filled week

Kevin Hope, 39, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to engaging in a course of conduct which caused a woman fear and alarm at various locations, including Windsor Road, Falkirk, between September 29. 2020 and October 5, 2020.

The charges stated Hope turned up at a train station where the woman was, followed her in a car, repeatedly turned up at her home address uninvited and sent her text and voice messages.

The court heard Hope, who left the army in 2015, saw active service in Afghanistan in 2010 and was said to suffer from post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Sheriff Craig Harris said: “This is a serious offence involving stalking a young woman over the course of a week in 2020. You were unwilling to let it go when she ended the relationship, even turning up at a train station where you knew she would be when she was making her way to work.

"She became worried for her safety and felt she needed to get help.”

Sheriff Harris also noted Hope, 39 Firs Crescent, Bannockburn, had 10 previous domestic offences. He placed him on a supervised community payback order for three years with the condition he attend the Caledonian domestic abuse programme in that time and complete 150 hours of unpaid work.