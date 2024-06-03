Falkirk court hears drink driver caught over the limit for the fifth time
Brendan McGee, 50, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to drink driving in West Bridge Street, Falkirk, on December 17 last year.
He gave a reading of 84 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when 22 microgrammes is the legal limit.
Despite this being his fifth drink driving conviction, the court heard McGee was classed as only a “medium risk” of offending again.
At an earlier court appearance it was stated, at t he time of the offence, officers spoke to McGee, who said he had been drinking prior to driving. He told them he had been at a charity event – he was slurring his words and there was a smell of alcohol emanating from the vehicle.
He later failed the roadside breath test and said it was a “stupid decision” by McGee to drive on the night in question – especially in light of his four previous drink driving convictions.
Sentence was deferred on McGee last month to allow him to go on a family holiday.
Last Thursday, Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “You will be in no doubt the court was considering a custodial sentence. This is your fifth drink driving offence.”
She banned McGee, Flat 3 1018 Shettleston Road, Glasgow, from driving for 10 years and placed him on a supervised community payback order for three years, with the condition he complete 200 hours of unpaid work in that time.