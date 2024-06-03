Falkirk court hears drink driver caught over the limit for the fifth time

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A serial drink driver was caught by police behind the wheel again over the legal limit.

Brendan McGee, 50, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to drink driving in West Bridge Street, Falkirk, on December 17 last year.

He gave a reading of 84 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when 22 microgrammes is the legal limit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite this being his fifth drink driving conviction, the court heard McGee was classed as only a “medium risk” of offending again.

McGee failed the roadside breath test after he was stopped by police(Picture: Submitted)

At an earlier court appearance it was stated, at t he time of the offence, officers spoke to McGee, who said he had been drinking prior to driving. He told them he had been at a charity event – he was slurring his words and there was a smell of alcohol emanating from the vehicle.

He later failed the roadside breath test and said it was a “stupid decision” by McGee to drive on the night in question – especially in light of his four previous drink driving convictions.

Sentence was deferred on McGee last month to allow him to go on a family holiday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last Thursday, Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “You will be in no doubt the court was considering a custodial sentence. This is your fifth drink driving offence.”