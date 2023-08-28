News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk court hears domestic offender threatened to cut ex's head off

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Paul Cowan, 45, pleaded guilty to engaging in a course of behaviour which was abusive of his former partner at an address in Ewing Way, Larbert and elsewhere from August 15, 2022 to January 15, 2023.
By Court Reporter
Published 28th Aug 2023, 13:08 BST- 1 min read
Rachel Hill, procurator fiscal depute, said at one stage Cowan pinned the woman to a wall and grabbed her by the neck. He then called the woman 76 times and left 13 voicemail messages which were abusive in nature – one stated he was going to “cut her head off” and another threatened to slit her throat.

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Cowan, 37 Broomhill Place, Linlithgow, on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he completes 180 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.

He was also made subject to a non-harassment order not to have any contact with his former partner for two years.