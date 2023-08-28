Falkirk court hears domestic offender threatened to cut ex's head off
Rachel Hill, procurator fiscal depute, said at one stage Cowan pinned the woman to a wall and grabbed her by the neck. He then called the woman 76 times and left 13 voicemail messages which were abusive in nature – one stated he was going to “cut her head off” and another threatened to slit her throat.
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Cowan, 37 Broomhill Place, Linlithgow, on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he completes 180 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.
He was also made subject to a non-harassment order not to have any contact with his former partner for two years.