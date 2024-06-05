Falkirk court hears 'complex' offender took intimate photographs of partner without her consent

The woman found the images of her on Dalrymple's phone(Picture: Submitted)

An offender made life miserable for his partners with his “abhorrent” behaviour and even took intimate photographs of one woman without her consent.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Gary Dalrymple, 42, had pleaded guilty to engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive of his partners. One of the charges, which took place in the Bo’ness area between April 1 and June 30 last year, saw him take intimate photographs of a woman without her consent.

Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said: “He has never been in any trouble before – this is all new to him and has been a wake up call for him. He didn’t understand that some of the things he was doing were wrong until now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Aitken added Dalrymple had “complex alcohol and mental health needs”.

As for the photographs Dalrymple took of one of his former partners, Mr Aitken said: “These were four photographs of her back and buttocks. They were discovered by the complainer when she accessed his mobile phone.

"The photographs have long since disappeared. They were discovered by the complainer and only the complainer and they have disappeared.”

Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “These are horrendous charges. Your behaviour towards your victims was abhorrent and has no doubt left them psychologically damaged.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She placed Dalrymple, 2/1 7 Thistle Street, Kirkintilloch, on a structured deferred sentence for six months and fixed a review of the order for November 28.