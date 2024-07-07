Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Colombian offender made his partner’s life miserable – and dangerous – with his violent, “petulant” behaviour which include kicking her in the stomach just two days after she had given birth.

Appearing with an interpreter at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Juan Osorio, 20, had pleaded guilty to engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive of his partner between March 1 and March 8 at an address in Falkirk.

Procurator fiscal depute Eilidh Smith said: “Mr Osorio had been in Scotland for three years and had been in a relationship with the complainer for a year before this complaint was raised. They have a baby son who is two months old.

"The complainer described their relationship as being ‘violent’ and she had made efforts to leave him. Whenever she tried to leave, he would say he would kill himself or he would promise her he would change.

Osorio appeared Falkirk Sheriff Court(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"At some point during her pregnancy she was doing some housework when he stared to shout at her, saying she wasn’t cleaning as well as he could do it. This resulted in an argument between them and he threw his mobile phone at her, striking her on the wrist and causing bruising.

"Then two days after she had given birth they were in the bedroom and she asked the accused to help her with the child as he was not settling. The accused pretended to ignore her and put a duvet over his head.

"She pulled the duvet off him and he retaliated by striking her with a kick to her stomach. She had had a caesarean pregnancy and, although her stitches did not burst, she was in pain.

"On another occasion the accused came into the bedroom and seized the complainer by the throat and pushed her onto the bed. She kicked out at him to get him away from her and he noticed the baby was in a cot near the bed.

"He immediately apologised to the complainer and said he hadn’t notice the child in the room.”

Police were called in to deal with the matter not long after this.

The court heard the relationship was now at an end.

Gordon Addison, defence solicitor, said: “He has apologised a few times to me about this and the strongest feeling I get from him is he is very immature, like a petulant teenager.

"His behaviour smacks of immaturity all through this. I don’t know if there is a cultural element to this or he has been exposed to things like this growing up in Colombia.

"He is the sort of young man who needs to be kept an eye on.”

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “You assaulted your partner by kicking her on the stomach some two days after she had given birth. These are offences which clearly cross the threshold for a custodial sentence.

“That means I could sentence you to prison today.”

However, Sheriff Michie noted Osorio, Travel Lodge, Edinburgh Airport, Ratho Park, Edinburgh, had no previous convictions.

