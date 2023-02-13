Falkirk court hears child was taken to hospital after munching dad's cannabis sweets

The 41-year-old dad, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had ordered the sweets from the Internet, took one and then put the remainder in the fridge. When his child later had to be taken to the hospital he realised what had happened.

Tests were carried out and cannabis was found in the child’s system.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, the father had pleaded guilty to causing his child unnecessary suffering by exposing them to Cannabinol sweets which led to them being admitted to hospital for 48 hours on October 5, 2020.

Procurator fiscal depute Melissa Phillips said: “The witness had picked her child up from school and was told they had a headache. The child told their mother ‘my heart’s beating really fast’.”

When urine analysis showed cannabis in the child’s system the father stated he had purchased cannabis sweets from the Internet and had stored them in the freezer for his own consumption.

William McIntyre, defence solicitor, said: “He feels so bad about it – he wants the matter dealt with as soon as possible. He put the sweets in a fish finger packet, put them in the freezer and didn’t think any more about it.”

Mr McIntyre said the incident was going to have a “devastating impact” on the father’s business and he was taking steps to look for an “alternative career”.