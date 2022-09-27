Falkirk court hears banned driver will remain in custody
Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Sean Potter (36) had pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified in Avonpark, Avonbridge on June 18.
By Court Reporter
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 12:19 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 12:20 pm
It was stated the court was awaiting a medical report for Potter, 7 Strathavon Terrace, Westfield, Bathgate, but his doctor had not responded to the request as yet.
Sheriff Craig Harris continued the case until Thursday, September 29 to obtain the medical report and Potter was remanded in custody until that date.