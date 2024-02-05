Falkirk Court hears bail breach was 'bizarre' but not 'sexually explicit'
Andrew Morrison, 22, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions by deleting his internet history at his 15 Wallace Brae Avenue, Reddingmuirhead home on February 10 last year.
The charges stated Morrison’s bail conditions prevented him from disguising or deleting the internet history of any devices he may have in his possession.
The court heard Morrison had a history of viewing certain materials that were not classed as “sexually explicit”.
Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said: “It isn’t sexually explicit, but it is bizarre. The behaviour is not something that can be permitted to continue – even if it is just strange behaviour.”
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Morrison on a structured deferred sentence until May 2.