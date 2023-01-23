Falkirk court hears bad dad beat five-year-old son with a belt and a branch
A father appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to beating his five-year-old son with a belt and a tree branch.
By Court Reporter
5 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 5:31pm
The 45-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted the assaults he committed at an address in the Falkirk area between March 18, 2018 and August 13, 2021. He also admitted threatening behaviour over the same period.
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed the father on a structured deferred sentence for three months until April 20 and ordered a further report to be carried out.