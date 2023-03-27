Falkirk court hears addicts were holding onto over £70,000 of class A drugs for dealers

Andrew Duff, 29, and James Williamson, 35, appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having both pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

The two men were both said to be addicted to cocaine and became involved in the criminal activity in order to fund their respective drug habits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Williamson admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine at his 52 Bankier Terrace, Banknock, between March 20, 2020 and October 4, 2021, while Duff admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin at this 9 Anderson Terrace, Longcroft home on October 4, 2021.

Duff and Williamson appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court

The court heard Duff, who was said to have no similar previous convictions relating to drugs, had 1.7 kilograms of heroin in his home worth a value of up to £58,240.

It was stated Duff, who was said to have a cocaine addiction, was using his home as a “safe house” to store the drugs from someone else.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His defence solicitor said Duff had been taking drugs since the age of 12 and now suffers from anxiety and depression.

He stated Duff was apparently not aware of the value or the nature of the drugs he was keeping in his home.

University graduate Williamson, who was hoping to go back to study for an honours degree, was found with 122 grams of cocaine in his home worth £12,560. The drugs had been broken down into half gram deals.

It was stated he got himself involved in this offence in order to fund his own cocaine addiction. He had managed to steer clear of the drug, but had fallen off the wagon following the death of a friend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard he had no previous convictions.

Sheriff Simon Collins said: “We are not searching for Mr Big here – we are looking for people involved in the commercial supply of drugs within an area.”