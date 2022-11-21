Falkirk court hears about tyre wrench-wielding offender's 'catalogue of errors'
Andrew Laws (53) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to possessing a weapon, a tyre wrench, threatening behaviour and estroying property – smashing the glass of a front door – at an address in Merchiston Avenue, Falkirk on July 9.
21st Nov 2022, 11:10am
The court heard Laws had made a “catalogue of errors” when it came to engaging with his court orders and appointments.
Sheriff Alison Michie deferred sentence on Laws, 30a Chevington, Gateshead, until December 22 for reports to be carried out.