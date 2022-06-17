Falkirk court hears about the end of a 'difficult relationship'

Keiran Connelly (47) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday after failing to appear on a previous court date.

He had pleaded guilty to sending phone messages which were obscene and menacing in character to a man – whose address is listed in the charges as “known by the prosecutor” – and threatening him with violence on May 2 this year.

On Thursday the court heard Connelly was made subject to bail conditions at Dumbarton Sheriff Court not to contact the man in any way.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Connelly appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Procurator fiscal depute Sean Iles said: “The witness was in his home when he received a phone call from the accused. During the course of the call the accused asked him if he wanted to come to his address for drinks.

"He continued to attempt to get the witness to come to his address, his tone becoming more aggressive when he was told no by the witness. The accused then said he was going to have sex with the witness’s mother.

"The witness then terminated the call.”

However, Connelly was not done yet and called the man again and again.

“He told the witness he would be battered if he came to Glasgow,” said Mr Iles. “The witness then received nine phone calls – all of which he ignored.”

Simon Hutchison said: “This is a difficult end to a difficult relationship.”