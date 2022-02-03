Falkirk court hears about offender's 'mega trust issues' and abusive behaviour

Calvin Gray (25) who had links with professional football clubs before a bad injury prematurely ended his footballing career.

When he began his relationship with the woman everything was fine, but things soon changed and his physical and mental health problems, as well as his self proclaimed “mega trust issues” became ever more prevalent.

He began checking up on his partner and his behaviour eventually forced her to go offline and not see her friends and family as much.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gray appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Gray appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court earlier today after pleading guilty to engaging in a course of abusive behaviour towards his former partner at an address in Polmont between November 22, 2020 and June 5, 2021.

Procurator fiscal depute James Moncrieff said: “The complainer and the accused met through mutual friends, became close and began texting each other constantly, beginning a relationship.

"The relationship was described as good at the outset but the accused soon became very insecure and jealous.”

Cray constantly kept checking up on his partner, to see who she was talking to online and who her friends were – at one stage he called her a “slut”.

"As a result of his behaviour she deleted her Snapchat and Instagram accounts so there was less chance to make him jealous – she was also seeing her family and friends less and less,” added Mr Moncrieff.

She eventually contacted police for help and advice.

When Gray was taken to the police station he admitted to officers he had “mega trust issues”.

The court heard Gray had a number of issues, both physical and mental after his potentially promising footballing career came to an abrupt end due to an injury.

It was stated he was no in a new relationship.

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Gray, Cairneyhill Fife, on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition he complete 119 hours unpaid work with 12 months.

He was also made subject to a non-harassment order not to have any contact with his former partner for 12 months.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.