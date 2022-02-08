Falkirk court heard offender would not stop contacting woman
Lee Burt (34) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted breaching his bail conditions by phoning and sending social media messages to a woman at an address in Denny between November 21 and November 25, 2019.
He also pleaded guilty to engaging in an abusive course of conduct by repeatedly contacting the woman and her father by telephone at the same address between October 14 and October 15, 2019.
His most recent bail breach – again for contacting the woman – happened at an address in Alloa on January 25 last year.
The court heard Burt, of Sauchie, had gone through a difficult time during the festive period, suffering from COVID-19 and losing his grandmother.
It was stated he had managed to do another 30 hours of his unpaid work.
Sheriff Christopher Shead deferred sentence and fixed a further review of Burt’s community payback order for May 5