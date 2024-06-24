Falkirk court heard offender sent ex 'extremely graphic' threats of 'sexual harm'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An offender who could not leave his ex partner alone sent her “extremely graphic” correspondence containing threats of sexual harm towards her.

Connor McClure, 29, did not grasp the fact his former partner did not want “anything to do with him” when he sent the letters – which were likened to the messages a prison inmate would sent to a “loved one”.

McClure, who has “ongoing issues” stretching all the way back to his childhood, was said to have no empathy for the harm his behaviour had caused the woman.

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, McClure had previously pleaded guilty to causing fear and alarm – uttering threats of sexual harm to his former partner – and posting comments on Facebook at an address in the Falkirk area between September 11, 2023 and April 14, 2024.

McClure appeared from custody via videolink at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

It was stated McClure, of no fixed abode, had hoped a reconciliation was on the cards, and had sent her letters about their relationship as if they were still in a relationship.

The correspondence was said to be akin to the letters “you would see between inmates and their loved ones”.

McClure was said to have “ongoing issues stemming from his childhood” and “just doesn’t get the fact she doesn’t want anything to do with him”. He was also said to have no “victim empathy”.

However, he was said to be a “changed man”.

Before his court appearance he had undergone psychiatric assessment and was found to be “fit to plead” to the offence he committed.

The court heard a non-harassment order had already been imposed, banning McClure from having any contact with his former partner for two years.

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “Community payback orders in the past have had no impact on your behaviour. You have showed no empathy for the complainer. I’ve noted the content of the letters sent by you to the complainer.

"These are extremely graphic and almost entirely of a sexual nature and must have caused the complainer a significant degree of concern.”