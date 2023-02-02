Falkirk court gives offender 180 hours unpaid work for attacking three nurses and a patient

Robert Bruce, 36, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court earlier today packed and ready for a prison sentence having pleaded guilty to assaulting a patient and three members of staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on December 27, 2020.

Sheriff Christopher Shead noted Bruce’s “bad record” and placed him on a community payback order with the condition he complete 180 hours unpaid work within 12 months. A review of the order will take place on May 4.

It is understood two of the nurses who were assaulted were both off work for a fortnight, while another nurse was off for six weeks due to her encounter with Bruce, 64 Whins Road, Alloa.