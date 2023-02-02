Falkirk court gives offender 180 hours unpaid work for attacking three nurses and a patient
A violent offender who attacked three nurses at Forth Valley Royal Hospital received 180 hours unpaid work as a punishment – while his senseless actions led to his victims being off work for a combined total of well over 300 hours.
Robert Bruce, 36, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court earlier today packed and ready for a prison sentence having pleaded guilty to assaulting a patient and three members of staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on December 27, 2020.
Sheriff Christopher Shead noted Bruce’s “bad record” and placed him on a community payback order with the condition he complete 180 hours unpaid work within 12 months. A review of the order will take place on May 4.
It is understood two of the nurses who were assaulted were both off work for a fortnight, while another nurse was off for six weeks due to her encounter with Bruce, 64 Whins Road, Alloa.