News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Falkirk court gives convicted criminal another chance to address his domestic offending

Just released from prison and homeless a domestic offender showed up at his partner’s house and made a nuisance of himself.

By Court Reporter
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 3:51pm

Alan McCafferty, 45, then made things worse for himself by not cooperating with social workers who were trying to address his domestic offending.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Alan McCafferty, 45, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at an address in Lionthorn Court, Glenview Drive, Falkirk on December 1 last year.

Hide Ad

The charges stated he shouted and swore at his partner and struggled with another woman, causing her to fall to the ground.

McCafferty appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court
Most Popular

It was stated McCafferty’s lifestyle was “not in a good place” at the time and he was homeless after having been released from custody.

Sheriff Christopher Shead noted McCafferty, Newton Hotel, 72 London Road, Glasgow, had failed to cooperate during his Caledonian domestic abuse programme assessment.

Hide Ad

Sentence was deferred until February 23 in an effort to obtain a Caledonian domestic abuse programme assessment.