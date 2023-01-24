Falkirk court gives convicted criminal another chance to address his domestic offending

Alan McCafferty, 45, then made things worse for himself by not cooperating with social workers who were trying to address his domestic offending.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Alan McCafferty, 45, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at an address in Lionthorn Court, Glenview Drive, Falkirk on December 1 last year.

The charges stated he shouted and swore at his partner and struggled with another woman, causing her to fall to the ground.

It was stated McCafferty’s lifestyle was “not in a good place” at the time and he was homeless after having been released from custody.

Sheriff Christopher Shead noted McCafferty, Newton Hotel, 72 London Road, Glasgow, had failed to cooperate during his Caledonian domestic abuse programme assessment.

