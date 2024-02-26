Falkirk court gives armed forces 12 months to deal with domestic offender

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard the army had “mechanisms in place” to deal internally with Ross Callahan’s offending behaviour, which had taken place over a number of years.

Appearing at the court last Thursday, Callahan, 26, had pleaded guilty to engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive of his ex-partner at various addresses in Shieldhill and Reddingmuirhead between July 16, 2019 and June 10, 2023.

The charges stated at one stage Callahan requested his partner to harm him with a knife.

The court heard the complainer no longer wanted to have any association with Callahan.

Defence solicitor Martin Morrow said a report from the army was available for the court to study – Callahan had returned to the armed forces in June 2021.

"I spoke with his commanding officer,” said Mr Morrow. “They have support mechanisms in place for this type of thing within the army. They have their own internal processes they have to look at.

"We could get a report from the army about what steps were taken by them and what steps were put in place to assist him.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead agreed to do just, noting the case was indeed “unusual” and deferred sentence on Callahan, 43 Wallace Crescent, Brightons, for 12 months to ask for a status report from the army at the end of the period.