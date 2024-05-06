Falkirk Court ensures domestic offender's wallet is a little lighter after his threats to ex partner

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bernadette Cuthbertson, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 3pm and the complainer and her son were within the address when Mr Hall contacted her saying he was coming to get his stuff.

"At 3.30pm he has entered the address and has started to shout at her, calling her a slag and a cow, saying ‘I’m going to wreck the house’.”

She called police from a friend’s house.

Hall appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

It was stated the offence grew out of a “bad break up”.

On hearing Hall, 3 Mill Court, Carronshore, had been of good behaviour since committing the offence, Sheriff Christopher Shead fined him £500 to be paid back within one month.