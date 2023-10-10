Falkirk court delays sentence on domestic offender who still denies committing a crime
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Robert Fleming, 30, had previously been found guilty of threatening behaviour towards his partner between June 29, 2012 and June 30, 2019 at an address in the Forth Valley area.
The charge stated he uttered offensive remarks and threw household items.
Sheriff Christopher Shead noted Fleming, 28 Hareburn Road, Tillicoultry, still did not accept any responsibility for the offence.
He deferred sentence on Fleming until November 14 for a Caledonian domestic abuse programme assessment to be carried out.