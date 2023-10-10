News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk court delays sentence on domestic offender who still denies committing a crime

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Robert Fleming, 30, had previously been found guilty of threatening behaviour towards his partner between June 29, 2012 and June 30, 2019 at an address in the Forth Valley area.
By Court Reporter
Published 10th Oct 2023, 09:38 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 09:38 BST
The charge stated he uttered offensive remarks and threw household items.

Sheriff Christopher Shead noted Fleming, 28 Hareburn Road, Tillicoultry, still did not accept any responsibility for the offence.

He deferred sentence on Fleming until November 14 for a Caledonian domestic abuse programme assessment to be carried out.